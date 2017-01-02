NASA has ambitious plans for 2017

Now that Cassini's job is complete, it's going out in a blaze of glory. In April, the satellite will circle ever closer to Saturn until it breaks apart in the planet's atmosphere.
A few hundred million miles away from Cassini, NASA will launch the neutron star Interior Composition Explorer, or NICER. It's an instrument that will examine super-dense neutron stars and tell us what's going on inside them.
Neutron stars contain more mass than the sun, but they're a little over 12 miles in diameter. We still have no idea how that works, but scientists are eager to find out.
NASA doesn't plan to spend all of 2017 looking into the cosmos. It's also launching equipment to the International Space Station to monitor Earth's ozone layer. SAGE III will provide crucial information to track the planet's progress in improving the ozone's health.