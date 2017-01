UPDATE: United Launch Alliance will attempt to launch its Atlas V rocket on Friday after technical issues delayed a Thursday attempt.

NASA is launching an Atlas V rocket this evening carrying the Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) for U.S. infrared surveillance.

The military satellite will be used to detect missile launches.

The 40-minute launch window at Cape Canaveral opens at 7:46 p.m. EST.

Meteorologist James Wieland says visibility should be good for the launch from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

