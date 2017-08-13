Crews extinguish two-alarm fire in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a large fire in South Bay early Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire happened just before 5 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center at 210 North U.S. Highway 27.

First arriving crews found the building 50% involved in flames on arrival. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and are performing overhaul operations. There were no reports of any injuries.

Highway 27 was closed in both directions during those operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.