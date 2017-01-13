The Pahokee football team is being asked by the Florida High School Athletic Association to vacate its championship due to an ineligible player, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

Once the district receives the notice in writing, it plans to file an appeal.

The ineligibility is due to the student being in the fifth year, according to the district.

Pahokee's principal blamed it on a data entry error.

“This is a disappointing turn of events that will be felt throughout our entire community. This ruling should not detract from the accomplishments of our students on and off the field. Every day, and especially now, we must be Pahokee Proud of our students,” Pahokee Principal Michael Aronson wrote in a letter tweeted to parents.

The Pahokee Blue Devils won all 14 of their games this past season.

