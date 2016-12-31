Jewelry store employee airlifted to hospital after shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said an employee of a Belle Glade jewelry store had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter Friday morning after she was shot in an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at 9:25 a.m. at Torrecilla Jewelry located on Eight West Avenue.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the shoulder.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5' 8" tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark mask, gray sweat shirt, dark pants and black shoes. He fled on foot to an older model 4-door white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.