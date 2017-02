BELLE GLADE, Fla. - Two men were rushed to a a local hospital after being injured in a shooting in Belle Glade Tuesday night, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of NW 11th Street.

The victims' condition is unknown at this time.

No information on suspect(s) or motive.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.