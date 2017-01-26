PBSO: Teen killed in Belle Glade ID'd

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - Detectives are seeking information related to the homicide and shooting of two Belle Glade teens.

The incident happened on January 16 in the 100 block of State Road 715 in Belle Glade.

Deputies identified the teen who was shot and killed as Martin Alcaraz. The other victim, Alex Mota, survived his injuries.

The age of the teens has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477)