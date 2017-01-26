BELLE GLADE, Fla. - UPDATE: Norberto Ramos has been located, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, endangered 83-year-old man.

Norberto Ramos left his residence in the 1600 block of NW Ave L driving a 2007 4-door blue/turquoise Toyota Yaris with Florida Tag 993 REJ and has not been seen or heard from since.

Norberto is described as 5 foot 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds with white hair and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt with dark blue pants and glasses.

Norberto has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Anyone who should come in contact with Norberto is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.