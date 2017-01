BELLE GLADE, Fla. - Two men were rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Belle Glade Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of State Road 715.

The victims suffered gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies are canvassing the area for potential suspect(s).

No motive is known at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and crime scene investigators are in route to the scene to investigate further.