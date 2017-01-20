Silver Alert for missing St. Lucie Co. man

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Morris Beams.

The 78-year-old disappeared Friday morning.

He was last seen driving a dark green 2000 Ford F-150 extended cab with license plate #M403AR.

Investigators say he has a Mahi Mahi front tag and Masonic symbols on the tailgate.

He was last seen at the White City Store on Midway Road.

Morris was wearing blue jeans, long sleeve blue shirt, and a Dale Earnhardt Sr. jacket.

If you see him you are asked to contact Detective Marcus Sigmon at 772.462.3316.