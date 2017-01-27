Thieves steal 7 iPhones, 2 iPads from Port St. Lucie electronics stores

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are looking for two suspects who stole 7 iPhones and 2 iPads from display cases at 2 Port St. Lucie electronics stores.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7:10 p.m., the two men entered the store located at 10941 S. US Highway 1 and grabbed the phones, pulling on them until the security cord that tethered them to the display broke.

The suspects then fled the store last seen on foot headed south.

Ten minutes later, the same suspects entered the AT&T store located at 1095 SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

The men again went to the iPhone display area and ran out with 2 iPhone 7's and 2 iPads, after yanking them from the security cords.

The suspects fled on foot headed north on SE Veteran's Memorial Parkway.

Once police were on scene they saw that the suspects were unable to take a third iPad as the theft was prevented by the security cord attached to the tablet.

If you have information about the suspects or this crime, please contact Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5000.