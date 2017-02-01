Teen removed from 'deplorable conditions' in Port St. Lucie, police say

A 15-year-old has been removed from a Port St. Lucie home after police say she was found living in “deplorable conditions.”

Police say a complaint had been lodged that the teen had missed 37 days of school because her mother would not take her to class.

Officers were sent to the residence in the 1100 block of SE Ladner Street Tuesday to help the Florida Department of Children and Families who were conducting an investigation.

Police say that they found several cats roaming the house as well as a strong urine smell. In addition, officers say there was trash, animal feces and bugs throughout the home. They also say there was no potable water and the bathroom was unusable.

“There was no running water. The bathtub was full with a blackish water, we don’t even know what it is,” said Port St. Lucie Sgt. Frank Sabol.

Neighbors said their hearts go out to the teen.



“It’s terrible. These are parents. They have a child, they don’t seem to care about her living conditions whatsoever,” said neighbor Maria Parrino.

The teen was removed and placed with a family member.

Officers arrested mother Regina Shiner, 38, and stepfather James Dorian Swirsky, 31, for child neglect.

“The guy says he works too much. The mother said she had a medical condition about a year ago and hasn’t been able to keep the house clean,” Sgt. Sabol said.

Port St. Lucie Animal Control was called and removed 13 cats from the home.