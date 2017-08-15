Port St. Lucie woman reunited with cat 10 years later

Amanda Crane
6:48 PM, Aug 15, 2017
3 hours ago

It's a reunion 10 years in the making. A Treasure Coast woman who lost her cat in Port St. Lucie when someone broke into her home, has her back, after someone found her in Stuart.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - It's a reunion ten years in the making...

A Treasure Coast woman who lost her cat in Pot St. Lucie when someone broke into her home has her pet back, after someone found it in Stuart. 

The cat was microchipped. 

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is having a 'Microchip and Rabies Vaccination Day' on August 26. 

People can call and schedule appointments. Microchips cost $15.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top