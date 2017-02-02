Port St. Lucie home invasion investigation leads to grow houses

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The apparent victim of a home invasion was himself arrested after police discovered two marijuana grow houses in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

Tuesday night officers were sent to a home in the 2200 block of SW Lawrence Street after a caller from Okeechobee claimed there was a break-in at the residence at a person inside was assaulted.

Police say they found a kicked-in door, zip ties, more than 50 pounds of marijuana, lights, pot plants and power equipment. In addition, they say there was shed outside that was being used to grow marijuana plants.

Investigators learned that the caller who tipped them claimed she witnessed, via video surveillance, an unknown number of people break into the home and assault her son.

Later, police say they got a call from a nearby drug store that a man claimed he had just been robbed.

Police say the victim, identified as Victor Garcia Hernandez, 38, told them people broke into the home on Lawrence Street, tied him up and stole marijuana plants that were growing inside.

Police ended up arresting the him for grand theft of utilities, trafficking in marijuana, producing marijuana, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

As their investigation continued, police say they discovered a second grow house at 2285 SW Plymouth Street in Port St. Lucie. Inside they say there was more than 60 pounds of marijuana, harvested marijuana plants, high-intensity lighting and electrical equipment.

Police are looking for information related to the home invasion and ask you to call at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

