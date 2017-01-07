Port St. Lucie girl loses battle with rare form of bone cancer

UPDATE: Maddie Demers' mother notified NewsChannel 5 that Maddie lost her battle with bone cancer on Thursday, January 5, 2017. She was 10 years old.

PORT ST. LUCIE - A young girl battling cancer makes a surprise visit home to Port St. Lucie to share good news with friends and family.

Snuggled in a Spiderman blanket, 10-year-old Maddie Demers is home from the Cleveland Clinic, where doctors are treating her for multi-centric osteogenic sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Yesterday, she cheered for the Treasure Coast Renegades.

Maddie's mom says the new treatment Maddie's getting is working so far.

“She's so tough,” said Barbie DiMatteo, Maddie’s mom. “She's been a fighter. We asked one thing from her to fight and that's all she's been doing. May and June were really rough, her bones ached. And since she's gotten this radium treatment you can just see the life back into her eyes.”

Maddie and her mom will return to the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday.

A local group called Team Maddie made t-shirts and other gear to support Maddie.

For more information, visit the website at www.maddiesfight.com