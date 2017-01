PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A man in his 50s died overnight after a large fire at condominium in Port St. Lucie.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the blaze occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Green Acres Circle.

The district said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived.

Fire Chief Mike Merritt said firefighters went into the unit to extinguish the fire and found a deceased man in a bedroom.

Merritt said the victim's elderly mother escaped the fire, but her adult son died.

Some adjoining units had water damage, but crews were able to contain the flames in the apartment where the fire started.

The cause is being investigated. The victim's name has not been released.