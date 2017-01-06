Car burglars strike Port St. Lucie neighborhood, police say

Clear
In Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police say there were 7 vehicle break-ins on the city's west side between January 2nd and 3rd.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are trying to catch a busy pair of car burglars.
Police say there were 7 vehicle break-ins on the city's west side between January 2nd and 3rd.
Investigators say they have home surveillance video that recorded one of the crimes.
Police gave this rundown of the crimes:· 100 block SW Sea Lion Rd, 3 unlocked cars burglarized, cell phone charger, wallet, CD case with 120 CDs, and 2 silver watches stolen.· 100 block SW Sea Lion Rd, 2 cars burglarized, stun gun, TRX suspension straps, and USB charger stolen.
· 100 block SW Milburn Cir, 1 unlocked car burglarized, $100.00 stolen.
· 100 block SW Milburn Cir, 1 unlocked car burglarized, camcorder, laptop, and Samsung Galaxy tablet stolen.
· 100 block SW Sea Lion Rd, 3 cars two locked cars not burglarized and 1 unlocked car burglarized, nothing taken.
· 100 block SW Milburn Cir, 1 car burglarized, wallet stolen.
· 100 block SW Milburn Cir, 1 car burglarized, drivers license, debit/credit cards, Medicaid card, and $60.00 stolen.
