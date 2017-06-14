PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are investigating a moped vs. SUV crash that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. at the intersection of SW Airoso Blvd. and SW Lakehurst Drive.

Police say a 20-year-old male was driving a tan 1986 Chevrolet SUV south on SE Airoso Boulevard and turned east headed onto SE. Lakehurst Drive. The driver of the moped was traveling north on SE Airoso Boulevard and entered the intersection of SE Lakehurst Drive.

Witnesses told police that the SUV turned in front of the moped causing the moped to collide into the right side of the SUV.

According to officials, the moped driver was ejected and suffered massive head and body trauma. He was not wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue by ground to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Port St. Lucie Police Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the crash.