Midway Arcade robbery suspects sought.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help following a robbery at the Midway Arcade.

Detectives are looking for two people who entered the building on June 2.

Although the suspects were masked investigators said someone might recognize their gloves or white stripe on a pants leg.

They drove an older-model Jeep Grand Cherokee with a two-toned paint scheme.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jacob Rettler at 772-462-3291 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.