Man dies in Turnpike crash on Saturday in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man died Saturday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie County.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 1996 Dodge Ram truck traveling southbound on the Turnpike in the inside lane traveled off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the center guardrail, causing the truck to overturn several times at 7:10 p.m.

The truck's passenger, 22-year-old Brian Antonio Funez of West Palm Beach, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The truck's driver suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized at Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.