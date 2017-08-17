ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - On July 4th, a car loaded with propane tanks exploded after slamming into a Fort Pierce apartment building.

From this disaster, there's a story of heroism.

While that car was fully engulfed in flames at bottom of a stairwell, an elderly woman was frozen with fear at the top.

"There was smoke. It was a mess. He saved me," recalled Bonnie Headley.

Henley was rescued by Pablo Toledo and on Wednesday, Henley joined Toledo’s wife in accepting a citizen hero award on her husband’s behalf from the St. Lucie County Fire District.

“If it came down to it, he’d do it again without hesitation," said Kathy Toledo.

The Toledos also helped Henley get a new place to live where she won’t have to climb stairs.

Also recognized Wednesday, two brothers, ages 11 and 9, who were made “honorary first responders” by the Fire District for what they did last month when their mom was having a seizure.

“We were getting ready for dinner and my mom was licking her lips which is a symptom of a seizure. So we acted fast," said older brother Jeremiah Morgan.

On the 9-1-1 call, you hear the dispatcher praising the boys for the way they calmly took care of their mother.

“It’s a true blessing. I thank the Lord every day for all 3 of my children and my husband. They look out for me, they know exactly what to do in my time of need," said mom Crystal Morgan.