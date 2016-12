ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a driver decided to "improperly park" their car Thursday on the train tracks just north of Fort Pierce.

Deputies said the vehicle was left in the 3000 block of Old Dixie Hwy.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the driver was drunk and left the vehicle on the tracks.

The car was removed before the next train arrived.

The sheriff's office did not say if they have arrested the driver in connection with the incident.