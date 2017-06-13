Partly Cloudy
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Five people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Fort Pierce Monday afternoon, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.
The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on US1, just north of Farmers Market Road.
Officials say two adult males were transported to a local trauma hospital and three other patients from another vehicle were transported to area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.