Five injured in Fort Pierce multi-vehicle crash

WPTV Webteam
9:48 PM, Jun 12, 2017
2 hours ago
St Lucie County Fire District
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Five people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Fort Pierce Monday afternoon, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District. 

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on US1, just north of Farmers Market Road. 

Officials say two adult males were transported to a local trauma hospital and three other patients from another vehicle were transported to area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top