FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting in Fort Pierce Monday evening.

The incident happened near N 23 Street and Avenue K. Streets are closed around the area.

The victim, a 22-year-old male, has been transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with at least three gunshot wounds.

Officials say there are two black male suspects. The motive is unknown at this time.

