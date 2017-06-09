Fort Pierce police make arrests in rash of robberies

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Wednesday and Thursday were exceptionally busy for the Fort Pierce Police Department.

In less than 24 hours police said they arrested suspects in three separate and unrelated robberies. One of the suspects is a 15-year-old boy.

The teen is accused of using a knife to hold up a family near Avenue A and Melody Lane Wednesday afternoon. He's charged with armed robbery.

Wednesday night police arrested two people after a carjacking at 12th Street and Avenue D. A woman claimed that a man forced her to drive away from a convenience store at that location and then dropped her off and kept on going.

Police spotted the car and arrested Antonio Green, 36. They charged him with carjacking and driving while license suspended or revoked. A second man in the car was charged with prohibition against giving false name or false identification by a person arrested or lawfully detained.

Then Thursday morning police arrested a man suspected of robbing Seacoast Bank on South U.S. Highway 1. Roger Moore, 33, was charged with robbery.

“We have some of the hardest-working police officers anywhere in Florida, and their outstanding efforts under difficult conditions are a major part of city’s crime reduction success,” Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said in a statement.





