Fort Pierce man facing 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A Fort Pierce man has been charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a trip from Skype after the company detected a user had uploaded a pornographic image of a child.

The National Center confirmed the information was child pornography and the Skype user was based out of South Florida.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on the home of 22-year-old Martin Joseph Reilly, located in the 6400 block of North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce where they found 10 video files depicting various sex acts involving children.

Reilly was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail where he was held on a $37,500 bond.