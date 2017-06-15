Fort Pierce apartment fire leaves 10 people displaced and 3 hospitalized, including children

WPTV Webteam
8:13 PM, Jun 14, 2017
The multi-unit apartment fire happened in the 700 block of Southland Drive in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - St. Lucie County Fire District crews are on scene of a multi-unit apartment fire in Fort Pierce that left 6 adults and 4 children displaced and some hospitalized. 

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. in 700 block of Southland Drive.  

All 4 units had significant damage.

The fire that appears to have originated in an upstairs bedroom, was under control at 7:11 p.m., officials said. 

Two adult females and one child were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

 

