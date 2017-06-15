FORT PIERCE, Fla. - St. Lucie County Fire District crews are on scene of a multi-unit apartment fire in Fort Pierce that left 6 adults and 4 children displaced and some hospitalized.

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. in 700 block of Southland Drive.

All 4 units had significant damage.

The fire that appears to have originated in an upstairs bedroom, was under control at 7:11 p.m., officials said.

Two adult females and one child were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.