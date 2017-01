ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews made quick work of a brush fire in St. Lucie County Tuesday morning.

The St. Lucie County Fire District put out a quarter-acre fire in about 15 minutes.

It began in the 1400 block of Gatlin Boulevard just before 11:30.

The flames did not threaten any buildings.

A passerby alerted fire crews. The cause has not been determined.