ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Lucie Fire District said a fast-moving brush fire burned about 10 acres near Fort Pierce on Tuesday.

The fire occurred at the intersection of Peterson and Jenkins roads.

The district said they first received a call about the fire around noon.

The fire quickly moved through the area and came within 50 yards of a development.

Officials said the fire is under control, but crews are still fighting hot spots and flare ups.