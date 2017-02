A little boy is fighting for life after nearly drowning in a lake in suburban Boca Raton. The boy's uncle says his nephew is in very critical condition at West Boca Medical Center.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says detectives believe the child pushed his way through a screened-in patio area and wandered into the lake.

The incident happened behind a home at Labrador Street in the Palmetto Pines neighborhood. One neighbor says he heard screaming and ran over to give the child CPR.

Palm Beach County firefighters took the child to the hospital.

"I was at work when I heard this and I just got my kids from school and came back," said the boy's uncle. "He's autistic, so he just broke the patio grill and he just ran into the lake."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating