Detectives said a man was shot early Friday morning in suburban Boca Raton.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred in the 22700 block of Tradewind Rd.

Barbera said the victim was shot in the torso area and transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.