Women arrested in connection with recent Delray Beach robberies

They are accused in connection with recent robberies in Delray Beach targeting women
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Three women were arrested in connection of recent robberies in Delray Beach targeting women.
21-year-old Tottiana Conteen and Lontaisha Durham are charged with robbery. An 18-year-old girl was also arrested.
It's unclear which Delray Beach robberies the trio are connected to.
Last week, a woman was ambushed and beaten for her cell phone at a gas station, an elderly woman was robbed in the parking lot of Walmart and a woman was targeted and robbed while walking to her car.
Delray Beach police say the incidents are still under investigation.