Women arrested in connection with recent Delray Beach robberies

12:01 AM, Jan 31, 2017

They are accused in connection with recent robberies in Delray Beach targeting women

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Three women were arrested in connection of recent robberies in Delray Beach targeting women. 

21-year-old Tottiana Conteen and Lontaisha Durham are charged with robbery. An 18-year-old girl was also arrested. 

It's unclear which Delray Beach robberies the trio are connected to. 

Last week, a woman was ambushed and beaten for her cell phone at a gas station, an elderly woman was robbed in the parking lot of Walmart and a woman was targeted and robbed while walking to her car. 

Delray Beach police say the incidents are still under investigation.

