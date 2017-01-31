Women arrested in connection with recent Delray Beach robberies

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Three women were arrested in connection of recent robberies in Delray Beach targeting women.

21-year-old Tottiana Conteen and Lontaisha Durham are charged with robbery. An 18-year-old girl was also arrested.

It's unclear which Delray Beach robberies the trio are connected to.

Last week, a woman was ambushed and beaten for her cell phone at a gas station, an elderly woman was robbed in the parking lot of Walmart and a woman was targeted and robbed while walking to her car.

Delray Beach police say the incidents are still under investigation.