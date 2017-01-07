Walk-in clinics across Palm Beach County see spike in cold and flu cases

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -

If it’s not you, you probably know someone battling a cold or the flu right now.

Walk-in clinics across Palm Beach County told NewsChannel 5 they’ve seen a spike in cases over the past two weeks.

“This year has been definitely a lot busier than past years for sure,” said Harela Zafir, a medical assistant and X-Ray technician at Express Docs in Delay Beach.

She said at least 40 patients per day, or about two thirds of the clinic’s daily traffic, over the past two weeks have had cold or flu symptoms. She pointed to change in weather and seasonal travel as reasons for the spike.

Friday she checked a coworker for the flu.

“Unfortunately, I woke up with a sore throat and cough,” said Kaydee.

Luckily, her test results came back negative for the flu.

Zafir said if you do feel sick, see a doctor right away. It’s better to get ahead of it, than to spread it.

“Especially if you have a family you want to keep them safe and healthy, don’t wait. It’s not worth it,” she said.

If you want to stay healthy, Zafir recommends washing your hands frequently and getting a flu shot. She said it’s not too late to get the vaccine.

