Ralph Demaio: Deputies searching for missing endangered Delray Beach man

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, endangered Delray Beach man.

Ralph Demaio was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Friday. He drove away from his residence in the 15800 block of Philodendron Circle driving a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag # DBFM67 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ralph is 5 foot 10 inches tall, has gray hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Ralph has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who should come in contact with Ralph Demanio is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.