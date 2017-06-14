NewsChannel 5 gets sneak peek at addition to Delray Medical Center

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Your health is often a private matter so Delray Medical Center has added nearly 100 private rooms for patients.

NewsChannel 5 got an exclusive sneak peek at the hospital’s new 4-story tower.

When the $80 million project opens next month, it will expand the Delray Beach center’s neuroscience, orthopedic and cardio vascular programs.

The hospital’s chief operating officer said staying in one of the new private rooms won’t cost you any more money than staying in a traditional, shared room.

“Ultimately a private room gives you just that, complete privacy,” said COO Jared Smith. “From a patient standpoint, from a healthcare standpoint. You can rest better at night, it minimizes any noise. It allows privacy with your family members and physicians.”

A helipad tops the new tower. With this set up, doctors and paramedics will be able to get patients from a TraumaHawk helicopter, down an elevator and to the emergency room three to five minutes faster than they currently operate.

The new addition officially opens July 11.