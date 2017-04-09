Last day of biggest arts & crafts festival in the southeast, the Delray Affair

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.- It’s the perfect weather to join a block party in Delray Beach.

Thousands of people will be out along Atlantic Avenue for the Delray Affair, the largest arts and crafts festival in the southeast.

This is the last day to put the fun event on your to-do list.

You’ll find vendors and artists lining 12 blocks from NW 2nd Avenue to the Intracoastal.

There’s everything from eclectic art work to delicious food and wine and also unique knick-knacks you can only find here.

Don’t forget to donate a dollar to the city’s fundraising campaign to help local business.

The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s $5 parking at city hall, the county parking garage and old school square.

