Delray Beach woman missing at sea in the Bahamas

The Coast Guard said Monday they rescued a man from a life raft and is searching for his Delray Beach wife about 30 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

The Coast Guard said in a written statement that the woman, Isabella Hellmann, of Delray Beach, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Hellmann is a Realtor for Signature International Real Estate.

Watch standers with the Seventh Coast Guard District Command Center said they received an emergency position indicating a radio beacon alert from a catamaran west of Cay Sal.

Personnel from the International Response Coordination Center received a call from Lewis Bennett, who said his vessel had reportedly struck an unknown object.

This caused the vessel to take on water and he was abandoning his vessel. Lewis told watch standers his wife was missing.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew were launched to search for Hellmann. They also diverted a Coast Guard cutter crew to assist in the search.

Currently searching for the woman are: