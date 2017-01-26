Delray Beach Police believe three robberies are connected, thieves driving white/silver Toyota

Delray Beach Police detectives believe thieves may be targeting and robbing women in public areas. Three women were victims of strong armed robberies in the last week. In each incident, the thieves left in a white or silver colored Toyota.

A 30-year-old woman was ambushed from behind and punched on Tuesday afternoon at a gas station on West Atlantic Avenue. Two women attacked her and stole her cell phone while she was at the pump.

This is the third woman to be robbed in the last 7 days. On January 17, a 75-year-old woman's wrist wallet was pulled right off her arm while she was putting her bags in her car at the Walmart on Military Trail. Then, on January 21, a woman's purse was snatched from her while she walking to her car after leaving a nightclub on SE 2nd Street. In all three incidents, the crooks got away in white or silver colored Toyota.

"It's a little concerning to know since I'm a single female and you know, I could potentially be one of those targets," said Linda Sue Dingel, a Delray Beach resident.

Dingel says becoming a target is a reality women have to face every day. She carries pepper spray on her key chain as a defense.

Delray Beach police urge people to be alert of their surroundings when they are shopping, avoid distractions like using or carrying a cell phone, and avoid walking and parking in poorly lit areas.

Right now, police are not releasing surveillance video. Anyone with information should call Delray Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

