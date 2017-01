A Delray Beach man struck gold playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Stephane Lallier, 48, traveled to Tallahassee to claim a $3 million top prize in the $600 million GOLD RUSH Scratch-Off game, according to lottery officials.

They say he purchased the winning ticket from Holiday Liquor located at 9101 Lakeridge Blvd. in Boca Raton.

He decided to take a one-time lump sum payment of $2,185,434.