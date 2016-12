PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Rising sea levels continue to plague South Florida especially in Delray Beach.

"We're getting it seven months out of the year," says Clair Johnson on Marine Way.

Flooding is something they have to deal with constantly.

This is Murry Kantor's first year living on the Intracoastal Waterway.

"Anybody who lives on the water should be concerned," said Kantor.

A group of Florida scientists, including two from Florida Atlantic University, say homeowners should be more than concerned.

They say sea levels could rise 2 feet by 2060 at a worst case scenario.

They're taking advantage of the President-elect staying at Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. They sent a letter warning him his South Florida home could be in jeopardy from the sea levels.

In the letter, they propose discussing clean energy solutions.

Kantor and his family hope he listens.

"I love it here, and I'd like to stay for as long as possible," said Kantor.