Delray Beach could settle lawsuit with developers of Atlantic Crossing

Would save city $40 million

Charlie Keegan
1:14 PM, Jan 20, 2017
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Tuesday, Delray Beach City Commissioners will discuss settling a lawsuit with the developers of Atlantic Crossing.

Edwards Atlantic, the developer, sued Delray Beach in 2015.

The development argued the city was stalling approval of the mixed-use project, costing developers more than $40 million. The developer also challenged the city on who owned the alleys. A judge dismissed a federal lawsuit, but the developers planned to appeal it. A lawsuit still lingers in state court. 

This settlement would save the city from paying any damages. It sets in motion a process of granting developers permission to begin building.

The agreement gives Atlantic Crossing ownership of the alleyways. Atlantic Crossing will move an entrance to one parking garage and provide a two-way street accessing the development from Federal Highway.

Atlantic Crossing is a retail, residential and office plaza planned at the northeast corner of Atlantic Avenue and Federal Highway in downtown Delray Beach. 

