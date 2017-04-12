Bregoli’s father, Ira Peskowitz, is involved in a separate custody battle. He was in court Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Peskowitz said he does not want Bregoli living in Hollywood with her mother signing deals with publicists, agents and reality television shows.
“Ira has talked to Danielle; not today, but he has talked to her in the past couple of days,” said spokesperson Elliot Cohen.
“There is a basis for a relationship there. I think that when Danielle is given the chance to reach out, she does reach out. We just don’t know how much of her life is being orchestrated by reality show producers and agents at this point,” Cohen continued.