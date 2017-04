DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Volunteers gathered at the Municipal Beach in Delray Beach on Sunday morning for a beach cleanup.

The group collected more than 80 pounds of trash, including more than 300 cigarette butts.

Spodak Dental Group led the effort.

This was the clinic's 7th annual cleanup.

Organizers from the Surfrider Foundation Palm Beach County chapter wants to remind the public not to litter the beaches.