Suspected serial bank robber arrested, FBI says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla - A man suspected of several Palm Beach County bank robberies is under arrest, according to the FBI.

Monday three banks were robbed in a span of 12 minutes.

In all three cases a man entered the Chase Bank on Lake Worth Road, BB&T Bank on South Jog Road and another Chase on Lantana Road, made threats and demanded money, the FBI said.

The suspect left in a GMC Sierra truck.

Friday a SunTrust bank in Boynton Beach was robbed and the getaway vehicle was the same GMC truck, the bureau said.

Tuesday morning Boynton Beach police identified the truck and tried to pull over the driver. Police say he refused and tried to escape at a high rate of speed but he eventually spun out in the 3400 block of Old Dixie Highway. He tried to run away but as police caught up with the driver, they say he resisted and a stun device was used to help apprehend him.

Police and the FBI identified him as Michael DiCapua Jr, 33, of Pompano Beach.

They say during an interview he admitted stealing the truck and robbing the banks.

He's facing federal bank robbery charges along with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, grand theft, possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin. He is expected to have a court appearance in federal court Wednesday.

No one was injured in any of the 4 bank robberies.

