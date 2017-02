Boynton Beach police say a driver has been shot and was discovered at the scene of a traffic crash on I-95.

Police say the scene is at the southbound entrance ramp at Gateway & the interstate.

Officers say they are trying to determine where the incident started.

Police are investigating a second scene on northbound I-95 near Lantana Road. Officials believe the incidents are related.

On scene of traffic crash at Gateway & 95; driver had been shot; trying to determine where incident started. No further info avail now. pic.twitter.com/awcqJQ96MQ — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) February 8, 2017

Here's the situation at Gateway and #I95 in #BoyntonBeach. Car with bullet holes in windshield crashed into the wall. @BBPD on scene @WPTV pic.twitter.com/MgpkJGTSnR — EricP_WPTV (@EricPasquarelli) February 8, 2017