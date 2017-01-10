Police arrest mother after baby tests positive for opiates in his system

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -

Police are investigating how a baby boy ended up with opiates and amphetamines in his system.

It started Saturday afternoon with a call from Bethesda Hospital. Boynton Beach police records indicate someone brought in an 11-month-old boy to the hospital because he was lethargic.

Nurses told officers tests came back positive for opiates and amphetamine.

“It’s a horrific situation, fortunately this baby will be ok,” said police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater.

Investigators said the boy's mother, Amanda Warren, had drug paraphernalia in a purse or bag that contained heroin residue.

“The toddler did what toddlers do and wandered into the mother's purse and got exposed and possibly ingested the drugs,” Slater explained.

Police arrested the 25-year-old for child neglect.

Warren told NewsChannel 5 she recently got out of a drug recovery program and didn’t know an old suitcase she hadn’t used in months still had drug paraphernalia in it. She said the level of opiates in the baby’s system was very low.

Pediatrician Dr. Chad Rudnick said even the residue of an illicit drug can be enough to affect a baby.

“While they're extremely dangerous to an adult, to a child or a toddler, they can be even more dangerous. There are certain one-pill killers out there,” Rudnick said.

Police want to remind parents to keep all drugs out of the reach of children.

Rudnick said the poison control hotline is a great resource when your child has gotten ahold of something they shouldn't have. You can call it toll-free at 1-800-222-1222.

The police department said the little boy will be ok. He's out of the hospital. Florida’s Department of Children and Families said the boy is living with a relative.