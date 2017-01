BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating the shooting of five people outside a house in Boynton Beach.

According to police, four adults and a 6 year old boy were shot.

Officers responded to 500 NE 2nd Street in Boynton Beach at 4:23 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses who didn't want give their names say they were just enjoying the afternoon.

"I was laying in bed and next thing you know you heard a lot of gunshots. Pop, pop, pop like a firecracker," said one neighbor.

Many expressed frustration that a child was one of the victims.

"Children are involved. You have children running up and down the street. You bust out of nowhere and come shoot up somebody."

Detectives are receiving conflicting reports of what occurred. Witnesses are urged to come forward with information by contacting Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.