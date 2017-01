BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boynton Beach created heavy delays for commuters Thursday morning.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:50 a.m. near the Woolbright Road exit and spotted a white car that was flipped on its roof. Another vehicle went off the road into a ditch.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the victims involved only suffered minor injuries.

At 8 a.m., all lanes were back open.