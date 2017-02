A man accused of trying to sell 6 stolen iPhones is under arrest in Boynton Beach.

Police say 18-year-old George Daniel Hunter II attempted the sale to an undercover detective in a parking lot at 1901 N. Seacrest Boulevard Tuesday.

Police say it’s the same parking lot where two people were robbed when they tried to sell their phones using the OfferUp mobile app.

Police say they suspect Hunter and another person were involved in those robberies and more than a dozen others.

Hunter is facing charges of dealing in stolen property over the internet.

Boynton Beach police say the public can use the department’s lobby to safely complete OfferUp deals.

Doors are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.