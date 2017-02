BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Friends of Corey Jones, the local drummer who was shot and killed by a Palm Beach Gardens officer in 2015, held a peaceful march on Sunday.

RELATED: More coverage of the case

They said their goal is to have body cameras on all local police officers.

Activists marched and then gathered outside Addison Estates East in Boynton Beach, the current home of former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja.

At that location, friends and family talked about Jones and the fight to get body cameras standardized across the country.

Organizer Michael Marsh, a close friend of Jones, organized the demonstration.

Raja now faces a manslaughter charge and is currently on house arrest.